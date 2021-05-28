As part of the COVID Vaccination Initiative, Kroger will offer millions of dollars in cash and free groceries.

Kroger Health, The Kroger Co.’s healthcare division, announced on Thursday that beginning next week, people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Kroger Health will be entered to win one of five $1 million payouts totaling $5 million in cash prizes, as well as the chance to win free groceries for a year.

The #CommunityImmunity offer, according to Kroger, is in response to President Joe Biden’s administration’s aim of having at least 70% of individuals obtain their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. Patients must receive two doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“If we succeed in this effort, then Americans will have taken a critical step toward a return to normal,” Biden stated on May 4 while announcing his aim.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 50.1 percent of adults in the United States, or 166,388,129 people, have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. According to the CDC, at least 40.2 percent of Americans are fully immunized against COVID.

Kroger Health reported in a press release on Thursday that they have given more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccination shots.

“We sincerely appreciate President Joe Biden’s leadership and engagement with the private sector to promote immunizations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under the age of 30,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, in a press statement.

“As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are helping America recover from the public health crisis and back to normal,” McMullen continued in his statement. “The sooner we achieve communal immunity, the sooner we can all enjoy backyard barbecues, live music, and special occasion gatherings.”

The announcement by Kroger was praised by Ian Sams, deputy assistant secretary for public relations at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). "As we work toward President Biden's goal of 70% immunization coverage, businesses like Kroger are stepping up to the task."