As part of its investigation into the Capitol Riot, a House panel has requested records from 15 social media companies.

The select committee addressed a letter to 15 platforms and internet corporations on Friday, requesting a variety of records dating back to the spring of 2020, including data, reports, and analysis.

The panel also wants to know if the businesses changed their policies in reaction to the spread of disinformation and violent extremism on their platforms, or if they didn’t. This will include any decisions to remove content from their website, as well as any interactions with law enforcement and government authorities.

Facebook, Twitter, and Google, as well as other right-wing platforms, were among the firms attacked.

The lawmakers are looking into the “facts, circumstances, and causes of the attack, as well as the peaceful transfer of power, in order to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, procedures, rules, or regulations,” according to Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat.

The action comes as the committee investigating the deadly violence deepens its investigation.

The panel ordered records from eight government departments on Wednesday, seeking information on intelligence collection before to the disturbance, security preparations around the Capitol, and the role agencies played in defending the area.

The FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Interior, and a number of other agencies were all contacted.

The committee also wanted to know “how the events of January 6th fit into the continuum of efforts to subvert the rule of law, invalidate the results of the November 3, 2020 election, or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.”

Former President Donald Trump has threatened to use executive privilege to prevent the panel from getting the records it wants from the departments. However, whether the material can be shared with lawmakers is ultimately up to the Biden administration.

In a statement, Trump said, “Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked alongside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation.”

