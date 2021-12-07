As Omicron ravages the United States, former CDC Director Tom Frieden warns of a “Hard Winter.”

A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the United States is facing a “hard winter” as part of a larger “pandemic of pandemic weariness.”

Dr. Thomas Frieden, who led the CDC from 2009 to 2017, stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “I believe we are approaching a tough period. We don’t know much about COVID right now, but it’s shaping up to be a difficult winter.” “In the United States, we already have over 1,000 deaths each day, and I believe we’ve grown accustomed to it. That’s a large sum of money. I believe we have lost sight of the magnitude of the problem “Added he.

Even in highly vaccinated places of the world, such as the United States and Europe, COVID outbreaks occur on a regular basis, according to Frieden, who was the commissioner of health for New York City before joining the CDC.

That, combined with the development of the Omicron strain and the fact that the winter season is when flu is most prevalent, means the next few months will be difficult for countries in the northern hemisphere.

Omicron, which was initially discovered by South African scientists last month, has been found in around 15 U.S. states so far, according to Rochelle Walensky, the current head of the CDC. Even in the most immunized states, the incidence of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“It’ll be a long winter, and on top of the pandemic, we’ll be dealing with a pandemic of pandemic fatigue. What we can do is be clear about what is truly needed, what is truly necessary, and how we can best safeguard people.” Freiden remarked.

“Vaccinations and masks are really the two key challenges,” he said, adding that persons of various ages and vulnerabilities should weigh the risks and advantages.

Frieden believes that every adult in the United States should receive a booster shot to help protect the country from the virus this winter.

Fewer than 60% of Americans have taken the vaccine, indicating that many are still refusing it owing to apprehension or skepticism. Frieden has previously stated that the United States should move toward a forced vaccine system to combat this, but has noted that legal barriers may prevent this from happening.

