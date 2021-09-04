As officials seek to correct errors, Illinois will hold a fourth lottery for cannabis shop licenses.

After a clerical error resulted in some groups having a lower chance of winning, Illinois will hold another lottery for cannabis business licenses.

A fourth drawing will be held to improve the process, according to the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which announced it on Friday. Six candidates were not given the appropriate number of entries.

“An second lottery will be held to give those applicants with the right amount of entries,” the agency said, citing minimal administrative errors that resulted in certain applicants obtaining less tickets in the July 29th lottery than they were entitled to.

It further stated that people who were picked for a conditional pot shop license in the lotteries held on July 29, August 5, and August 19 will not be affected by the additional drawing.

In a statement, Toi Hutchinson, a senior assistant to the governor on cannabis control, said, “This extra step underscores our commitment to getting this right and brings the state another step closer to building a legal cannabis sector that is reflective of our diverse community.”

After being stalled by lawsuits and other roadblocks, the state’s cannabis licensing program finally got underway this summer. In mid-July, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office announced that 185 additional cannabis dispensary permits would be awarded using a lottery system.

Illinois became the 11th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use. On January 1, 2020, the medication became available for adult usage. Since 2019, medical cannabis has been allowed in the state.

Residents are allowed to possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, which is around an ounce. The maximum amount of cannabis concentrate allowed is 5 grams. THC levels in cannabis-infused products, like as edibles or tinctures, are limited to 500 milligrams.

Half of those quantities are permissible for visitors to the state.

According to preliminary figures from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois totalled $127.8 million in July, making it the greatest month of 2021 thus far. The music event Lollapalooza contributed to the record-breaking amount.

In August, recreational marijuana sales in the state totaled over $123 million. Illinois residents accounted for roughly $81 million of those sales, while out-of-state visitors accounted for $40 million.

There are eighteen states and the District of Columbia that have done so. This is a condensed version of the information.