As of July 12, the CDC had reported just under 5,500 ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases.

According to the Associated Press, scientists are referring to COVID-19 infections that occur after a person has been fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” infections. Out of nearly 159 million vaccinated U.S. people, 5,492 of the 5,492 breakthrough cases recorded by the CDC required hospitalization or resulted in death. Unvaccinated people accounted for 99.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Just because you hear about a breakthrough infection doesn’t indicate the vaccine isn’t working,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, in front of a Senate hearing this week.

The vaccines, according to top health experts, are effective because they greatly prevent severe illness and mortality.

Despite reports of athletes, legislators, and others contracting the coronavirus despite vaccination, top health experts say there is overwhelming evidence that the doses are working as intended.

The best indicator: unvaccinated people account for nearly all hospitalizations and fatalities in the United States, and real-world data from the United Kingdom and Israel suggests that protection against the severe cases is still robust. Only a small percentage of illnesses are classified as “breakthrough” by scientists.

Even in the face of the highly contagious Delta form that is sweeping unvaccinated areas, the vaccinations are holding up, according to Fauci.

Even while the COVID-19 vaccinations are quite effective—in tests, the Pfizer and Moderna versions were found to be 95% effective against symptomatic infection—health officials have warned that they are not without flaws. There isn’t one.

But it wasn’t until the Delta variety began to proliferate that the threat of breakthroughs became widely recognized. The onslaught of headlines is alarming for vaccinated people who are unsure how to balance their return to normal with increased exposure to unvaccinated strangers—especially if they have vulnerable family members, such as children who are too young to qualify for vaccinations.

From the New York Yankees to the Summer Olympics, sports fans are seeing daily stories of afflicted sportsmen. Kara Eaker, a member of the United States women's gymnastics team who claimed to have been vaccinated, tested positive in a training camp outside of Tokyo as the Games approached. Katie Lou Samuelson is a WNBA player.