As nuclear talks stall, Iran’s Supreme Leader says the US is “stubborn” and the West is “enemies.”

As nuclear talks in Vienna continue delayed, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, termed the US “stubborn” and stated the West was the enemy, according to the Associated Press.

“Westerners do not assist us; instead, they strike everywhere they can,” he explained. “They aren’t allies; they are adversaries.”

Khamenei’s remark on the US’s obstinacy was in reference to talks about Tehran’s missiles and regional influence. This is likely to complicate efforts to resurrect the shattered nuclear deal with world powers, from which the United States withdrew in 2018.

President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, Khamenei’s hard-line favorite, is set to be sworn in as the leader of the country’s civilian administration next week.

While Raisi has stated that he wants to return to the nuclear deal, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the relaxation of economic sanctions, Khamenei’s words appear to advocate for a more confrontational stance. As senior officials sat before him, they appeared to characterize outgoing President Hassan Rouhani’s eight-year government as foolish for its approach in achieving the 2015 accord.

“Others should learn from your mistakes. In statements broadcast on official television, Khamenei expressed his distrust of the West. “It was demonstrated in this government that faith in the West does not work.”

A request for comment from the US State Department was not immediately returned. Days earlier, the Biden administration had chastised Iran for claiming that America had postponed a possible prisoner swap, calling it a “outrageous attempt to deflect blame for the current impasse.”

Agnes Von Der Muhll, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry, told media on Monday that it was “urgent” for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

“Iran continues to worsen the nuclear problem by its actions,” she stated. “If it continues down this course, it will not only prolong the time when an agreement on sanctions relief can be reached, but it will also jeopardize the entire possibility of ending the Vienna discussions and reinstating the” pact.

Khamenei portrayed American negotiators as verbally pledging to eliminate sanctions in his remarks on Wednesday, but he said that any return to the nuclear deal must “include a sentence” on bargaining on other matters.

"By writing this sentence, they're implying that they wish to.