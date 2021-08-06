As New COVID Variants Spread Throughout the United States, Vaccines Face a Roadblock

Despite high-profile immunization campaigns and increased concern over COVID-19 mutations, polling indicates a consistent barrier to vaccination in recent months.

The Delta variation is currently the dominant strain in the United States, having spread swiftly across the country since its discovery in March. The extremely contagious Lambda form is also a cause for concern in the United States, having spread rapidly in South America.

Additionally, as previously reported by This website, there have been concerns about the emergence of additional variations. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said that if vaccination rates do not significantly increase, a strain “worse” than Delta could develop.

While millions have received the vaccine, many others have not and will not.

According to recent Gallup polls, 18% of those surveyed stated they would refuse to be vaccinated if it were made immediately available to them at no cost and that they were unlikely to change their beliefs.

This poll was conducted from July 19 to 26 among 3,475 adults in the United States. Similar surveys from May and June put the figure at 19% and 20%, respectively.

Three factors were cited as the primary reasons for those who chose not to receive the vaccine. These included a desire to await complete Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, a lack of trust in vaccines in general, and prior exposure to coronavirus.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly pushed people to be vaccinated, warning of what he has dubbed a “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” States with lower immunization rates have witnessed an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as seen in the Statista graphic below.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States has a total vaccination rate of 165.6 million individuals. This represents around 49.9 percent of the entire population.

60.8 percent of the adult population over the age of 18 is fully immunized. More than 193 million people have received at least one dosage. This represents 58.2 percent of the total population. 70.4 percent of individuals have got at least one dosage.

Biden tweeted after reaching the 70% mark, “It is incredible progress, but we still have a long way to go.” Vaccinate yourself if you have not already. Let us finally put an end to this virus. This is a condensed version.