As NASA prepares for a mid-August launch, here’s a timeline of Boeing’s Starliner issues.

Following delays over the past few weeks, NASA indicated the launch of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule might happen as early as mid-August.

The capsule will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on an uncrewed test mission that will also act as a cargo delivery.

The launch should have happened days ago, but engineers discovered an issue with the spacecraft’s valves soon before the scheduled launch on August 3, causing them to fail to open properly. As a result, Starliner had to be towed back to its hangar from the launchpad.

The valves are quite important. They link to the spacecraft’s thrusters, which allow it to move around in orbit and escape from its rocket if there is a problem during launch.

NASA said in a mission update provided on Monday that it was working with Boeing to get the valves working again, and that seven of the 13 had been successfully opened. The effort to open the others is also ongoing.

“If all valve functionality is restored and the root cause is determined, NASA will work with Boeing to identify a path to flight for the critical uncrewed mission to the space station,” the space agency stated.

“NASA, Boeing, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are evaluating the potential for several launch chances, the earliest of which will be available in mid-August.”

The following is a timeline of Boeing’s Starliner’s progress and setbacks thus far.

December 2019 will be the first orbital launch.

In late 2019, Starliner flew its first flight. The capsule, which didn’t have any astronauts on board, was scheduled to dock with the ISS in an attempt to demonstrate its capabilities.

On Friday, December 20, that year, Starliner was launched successfully aboard an Altas V rocket, but an on-board timing device malfunctioned shortly after.

As a result, the capsule ended up in the wrong orbit, preventing it from reaching the space station. The mission was cut short, and Starliner achieved a successful re-entry and landed back on Earth a few days after launch after orbiting the Earth for a period.

Boeing’s request to try the project again at a later date was accepted by NASA.

First Delay, Second Launch

