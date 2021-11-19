As Nancy Pelosi’s marathon House speech is mocked, she asks, “Is Kevin McCarthy OK?”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the Democratic Party’s denunciation of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose lengthy speech forced a vote on the Build Back Better legislation to be postponed.

McCarthy used the “golden minute” before of Thursday’s vote on the social spending and climate plan, whose $1.75 trillion price tag is one of the things Republicans are objecting to.

It enables the Speaker and House minority and majority leaders unlimited time to speak on the chamber floor in place of a filibuster in the lower house. The time allotted to the other delegates is limited.

McCarthy, who took command of proceedings at 8.38 p.m., spoke for four hours before House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced the vote would be postponed until Friday.

But not before the country heard what Democrats ridiculed as a stream of consciousness, which included references to Tesla creator Elon Musk, Taiwan, and questions about why ex-President Donald Trump had not received a Nobel Prize.

Pelosi called McCarthy’s speech a “temper tantrum” and accused him of avoiding discussing the measure, which she claimed would reduce the budget and inflation.

“However, he made irrational claims about what the American people ‘don’t want and need,'” she added in a statement that included a fact check to refute McCarthy’s criticisms of lower health-care costs, lower prescription prices, and paid family leave.

“House Democrats are ready to enact significant legislation to reduce expenses, combat inflation, and ensure that big corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share,” added Pelosi, who is no stranger to long speeches.

She utilized the same “magic minute rule” in 2018 to talk for more than eight hours, advocating for immigration reform to be voted on.

Tweets from Members of Congress

“McCarthy is welcome to continue making mistakes on the House floor,” Pelosi continued.

“Is Kevin McCarthy OK?” read another statement from Pelosi’s office. labeled him as “losing his mind” and quoted a string of tweets insulting the House minority leader from journalists.

Other Democratic senators expressed their frustration in Twitter while the address was still going on in the early hours of Friday morning.

"We're hearing whispers that the GOP prisoners in the front row behind Kevin McCarthy are asking if they may just be censured instead," Rep. Jamie tweeted.