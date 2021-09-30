As Nancy Pelosi and the Progressives prepare for a showdown, Chuck Schumer strikes a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that Democrats and Republicans in Congress have achieved an agreement on a continuing resolution to finance the government and avoid a shutdown.

Members of Congress will vote on it at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Schumer. Before voting on the continuing resolution, the Senate is scheduled to vote on multiple amendments.

After the Senate votes on the bill, the House will most likely vote on it. Despite the fact that government funding is set to expire at midnight on Thursday, Democratic congressional leaders expressed optimism that a shutdown will be avoided.

Furthermore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that she will vote on the contentious infrastructure bill tomorrow as planned.

She told reporters, “That’s the plan.” She went on to say that she’s taking it “one hour at a time.”

The outcome of the vote will demonstrate Pelosi’s ability to work with progressive House members who are opposed to the vote. Progressives have vowed to vote against Pelosi’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan because it was divorced from a broader $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package that was meant to be voted on concurrently with the bipartisan bill.

Pelosi has stated that she does not favor lifting the debt ceiling through a “budget reconciliation” process. By depending only on 50 Democratic votes and using Vice President Kamala Harris’ vote as a tiebreaker if necessary, this strategy would avoid a Republican filibuster.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.