As McConnell Blinks on the Debt Ceiling, MAGA World erupts in anger.

Republican former President Donald Trump chastised Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he offered Democrats a short-term suspension of the US debt ceiling to prevent a national default and government shutdown.

“It appears like Mitch McConnell is once again caving in to the Democrats,” Trump said in a statement released Wednesday evening. “With the debt ceiling, he holds all of the cards; now it’s time to play the hand. Don’t let them annihilate our nation!” “We will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt ceiling extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current expenditure levels beyond December,” McConnell stated earlier in the day on Twitter. Democrats have shown interest in accepting McConnell’s offer, while the deal’s specifics are still unknown.

McConnell’s offer could provide Democrats more time to work out a deal with Republicans on lifting the debt ceiling, which the GOP in Congress has flatly refused to do. The government was set to default on its debt by October 18 if McConnell’s offer was not accepted.

His proposal might also buy Democrats more time to increase the debt ceiling through reconciliation on their own. Reconciliation is a procedural tactic in Congress that would allow Senate Democrats to increase the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote rather than the 60 bipartisan votes required to overcome a filibuster.

Republican members of Congress on Twitter were relatively silent on McConnell’s offer as of Wednesday evening.

Trump’s criticism of McConnell’s offer, on the other hand, is the latest in a series of attacks on the Republican Senate leader.

During an April 10 speech to the Republican National Committee (RNC) at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump referred to McConnell as a “dumb son of a bitch” and a “stone-cold loser.”

“What I’m concentrating on is the future,” McConnell said when questioned about Trump’s name-calling.

McConnell claimed he hadn’t spoken with Trump since the Capitol riots on January 6. According to The Washington Post, he has instructed advisors that he would never speak to him again. Trump has stated that he has no desire to communicate with McConnell.

In Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate, McConnell did not vote against him. In that prosecution, Trump was accused of inciting rioting by falsely claiming that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from him by a countrywide voter fraud plot.

