As Mayor of New York City, Curtis Sliwa promises to ‘take Columbus Statues off your hands.’

Curtis Sliwa, a mayoral candidate in New York City, is requesting that other communities give him their torn-down Christopher Columbus sculptures.

According to the New York Post, the Republican contender told reporters on Monday before Manhattan’s Columbus Day parade that he wants a monument to the Italian explorer to be placed on Staten Island.

“I’d like to call out to Trenton or Newark, or Bridgeport or New Heaven, and say, ‘Hey, as mayor, give us that statue.'” Sliwa remarked, “You’re not doing anything with it.” “All it has in warehouses is cobwebs and mothballs, and you’re paying for it.” We’ll take care of it for you.” According to a study by The Washington Post and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, some 40 monuments to Columbus have been demolished in recent years. However, there are more than 130 statues of him in public places.

Columbus protests grew in 2020, as the pushback against perceived symbols of racial intolerance and imperialism grew. The 15th-century explorer has been accused of enslaving, killing, and forcing the integration of indigenous peoples.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been observed in an increasing number of American states and communities in addition to or instead of Columbus Day in recent years. Last Monday, President Joe Biden announced the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which falls on October 11th this year.

According to the New York Post, Sliwa praised his Italian ancestry on Monday and suggested three locations on Staten Island where a Columbus statue would be most appropriate.

In March, Sliwa announced his candidacy for mayor. For decades, the 66-year-old hosted a local conservative radio talk show and founded the Guardian Angels, a volunteer anti-crime organization.

Anti-police sentiments and an increase in violent crime in the city prompted the Republican to run for mayor.

Sliwa is running against Democrat Eric Adams, who is the strong favorite heading into the November 2 general election. This summer, Adams, a former police captain, won a heated Democratic primary.

Adams dubbed Sliwa a “racist” last week, accusing him of making a mockery of the mayoral election.

“For the next few days, we’ll have to put up with the antics of someone who believes this is a circus.” This is a condensed version of the information.