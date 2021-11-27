As mass robberies spread, 20-30 thieves ransack a Minnesota Best Buy store on Black Friday.

According to police in Minnesota, a group of up to 30 people broke into a Best Buy shop on Friday and stole gadgets before law authorities arrived.

The suspected theft occurred at 8 p.m. at the Best Buy shop in Burnsville, Minnesota.

“According to reports, a gang of 20-30 persons broke into an open Best Buy and grabbed electronics. The group escaped before cops arrived, according to a Burnsville Police Department news release emailed to The Washington Newsday on Saturday.

“No firearms were displayed, and no one was hurt.” No one has been arrested, and the inquiry is still on. “At this time, it is unknown exactly what was taken or how much was taken,” it stated.

The incident was first reported by CBS Minnesota, which also mentioned that another Best Buy in the neighborhood, in Maplewood, Minnesota, had been looted on Black Friday. Six persons are said to have been involved in the robbery of the store and subsequently escaped in automobiles.

The robberies on Friday come at a time when mass robberies are becoming more common in the United States. Best Buy announced on Tuesday that organized theft was affecting the company’s bottom line.

During a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said, “We are clearly seeing more and more specifically organized retail crime and cases of shrink in our shops.”

“This is a real problem that affects and scares real people,” says the author.

On November 20, around 80 persons entered a Nordstrom shop in Walnut Creek, California, and stole items, according to police. Looters are seen walking to automobiles with bags in a popular video of the incident. The act was described by police as a “organized theft” that was “obviously a premeditated event.” Just the day before, individuals in California’s Bay Area stole and vandalized establishments in the city’s Union Square, including Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

Other businesses were targeted by burglars on Black Friday, in addition to the Minnesota Best Buy robbery. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, eight persons came into a Home Depot shop in Lakewood, California, and took tools.

The burglars “picked various hammers, sledgehammers, and crowbars with an approximate worth of $400,” according to the police department.

After that, the suspect(s) were seen leaving the store with the products they had chosen. This is a condensed version of the information.