As many blazes rage throughout Oregon, California, and Washington, the United States’ wildfire map is updated.

Wildfires are still burning in multiple states around the West Coast, and Oregon and Washington have stepped up their preparedness to combat the blazes.

On Wednesday, Washington and Oregon were upgraded to Preparedness Level 5, which means they could face “major wildland fire occurrences that have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

According to the federal InciWeb wildfire tracking site, the decision was made after the Oregon National Guard was sent on Wednesday morning, as firefighters in the area continue to battle the Bootleg Fire, which is just 5 percent contained after scorching roughly 212,000 acres.

The Bootleg Fire “remains quite active with considerable acreage expansions due to hot, dry, and breezy weather,” according to the website. Poor nighttime humidity recovery is contributing to active fire spread during the night. Drought-affected fuels are generating high spread rates.”

According to Liz Merah, press secretary for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the National Guard was sent on Wednesday to assist with road closures and traffic control in regions affected by the fire.

Although the Bootleg Fire is the largest fire currently burning in the United States, it is only one of 68 active wildfires. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, uncontrolled fires have damaged more than 1 million acres.

The majority of the fires have been reported in Arizona, Idaho, and Montana, but a summer heat wave and dryness have also wreaked havoc in Oregon, Nevada, California, and Washington.

On Friday, parts of California hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit, close to the all-time world record of 134 degrees Fahrenheit. Several parts of the West Coast had temperatures far above normal for this time of year.

In Washington, there are five active major fires, up from three on Wednesday. Six fires are still burning in Oregon, while eight in California have yet to be put out.

According to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the number of wildfires has increased so far this year compared to the same period in 2020.

There has been 4,163 fires in California as of July 11th. In 2020, the figure was 3,645. Firefighters were called to the scene earlier this week.