As large swarms of cicadas emerge in Ohio, they cause car accidents.

Following a swarm of cicadas that flew in through his car window, an Ohio guy crashed his automobile on Monday.

A cicada flew in through an open window and smacked the driver in the face as he drove at 2600 Riverside Drive in Cincinnati. He was briefly shocked when he collided with a utility pole.

The man’s seatbelt and airbags protected him from major injury, according to police, despite the fact that his automobile was totaled. “The huge swarm in the area and dead cicada on the floorboard demonstrated he wasn’t lying,” the Cincinnati Police Department noted.

The cops used the hashtag “Nothing nice happens with cicadas” in a tweet.

As a result, drivers in Cincinnati have been advised to “remember to keep [their]windows rolled up until our tiny red-eyed buddies have left.”

At 2600 Riverside Drive, a single automobile collides with a post. A cicada flew in through an open window and struck the driver in the face, causing the accident. #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas

June 7, 2021 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD)

According to WHIO7, the incident on Riverside Drive may not be as odd as it appears, since “cicadas have historically been connected to automobile wrecks when they emerge,” according to Cincinnati police.

“Man, a cicada flew in my car yesterday—I was ready to abandon the whole car,” one Twitter user from Cincinnati remarked on Sunday, adding, “It happened as soon as I got in the car.” If I had been driving, I would have surely crashed.”

“This almost happened to me today, only I almost struck my neighbor and her dog,” another Cincinnati resident said in response to the Riverside Drive crash. I’m pretty much done with you, Cicadas.”

Courtney Wheadon, a Cincinnati writer, shared the tale on Twitter, saying, “I was just talking to my coworker about this earlier!” I was horrified when he jokingly rolled down the window. Now I’m certain that cicadas are dangerous. I’m relieved that this driver is unharmed.”

According to WLWT5, which reported on the emergence of periodical Brood X cicadas, cicadas are at or near their peak in Cincinnati. After residing underground for 17 years, these cicadas resurface every 17 years.

There are billions of cicadas. This is a condensed version of the information.