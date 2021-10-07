As Kellogg workers are on strike, here is a list of Kellogg products.

Workers at Kellogg’s cereal factory in the United States have gone on strike over a pay dispute and the loss of job perks, although it’s unclear whether the 1,400-strong strike would affect supplies.

At Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal mills in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee, workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) organized a walkout.

The Kellogg Company has asked that employees who have “worked long, grueling hours, day in and day out” throughout the COVID-19 outbreak forego their health insurance, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, according to the union.

If the workers did not accept the suggestions presented in a new contract, the corporation allegedly threatened to relocate more employment to Mexico. According to Reuters, the last one expired at midnight on Monday.

In a statement, BCTGM President Anthony Shelton said, “Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, without concern for the well-being of the hardworking men and women who make the products that have created the company’s tremendous profits.”

“We are proud of our Kellogg members for standing up to this company’s greed, and we will stand with them for as long as it takes to force Kellogg to negotiate a fair contract that pays them for their hard work and devotion while also safeguarding the future of all Kellogg employees.”

According to Reuters, the corporation has put in place contingency plans to deal with supply delays, including internal and third-party resources.

Workers at the factories produce a variety of cereals, including:

Kellogg said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the workers’ choice to strike is “disappointing,” and that the company’s wages and perks are among the finest in the business.

“Our offer combines wage and benefit increases for our employees while also assisting us in meeting the difficulties of the evolving cereal business,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said.

“The majority of employees covered by this contract receive unrivaled, cost-free comprehensive health insurance, while less senior employees have the same health insurance as our salaried employees but with far reduced employee contributions.

"Our plans not only keep these industry-leading salary and benefits, but also add to them.