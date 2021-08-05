As Joe Biden’s approval rating plummets, many believe he will not run for president in 2024.

According to a new poll released on Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, the majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024, and over half feel it would be terrible for the country if he did.

In the current poll, Biden’s overall approval rating has dropped to 46 percent, down from 49 percent in a Quinnipiac poll in May. After seven months in the White House, the president’s support rating has dropped in other polls.

The poll was conducted between July 27 and August 2 and questioned respondents if they expected the president will run for re-election, with 54 percent answering no.

Only 33% of those polled predicted Biden will run again in 2024, while 13% were undecided.

The Quinnipiac poll has a margin of error of 2.7 percent and polled 1,290 participants.

Biden’s choice to run for a second term has been the subject of much curiosity, owing to his advanced age.

He is the oldest president in history, having taken the oath of office at the age of 78. He will turn 82 on November 20, 2024. At the end of a second term, he would be 86 years old.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, 48 percent of respondents feel Biden’s re-election would be bad for the country, while 37 percent say it would be positive.

In the study, Americans had a strong preference for Biden over former President Donald Trump, who is running in 2024. According to the poll, 49% of respondents believe Trump will run for President again, while 39% believe he will not, and 12% had no view.

However, 60 percent of Americans feel Trump’s re-election in 2024 will be detrimental to the country, compared to 32 percent who say it would be beneficial. The former president has regularly hinted at a re-election bid, despite the fact that he will be 78 years old by the next presidential election.

Since launching his campaign for president in 2020, there has been speculation that Biden would not seek a second term, and he has addressed the matter in the past, claiming he will run again.

“It’s a yes from me. I intend to run for re-election. In March, Biden stated, “That is my expectation.”

It was the president. This is a condensed version of the information.