As It Happens, a clip of Biden saying that people will not be lifted off the embassy roof in Afghanistan resurfaces.

President Joe Biden’s insistence during a July press conference that this would not happen has resurfaced on social media as the US races to evacuate diplomats via helicopters from its embassy in Kabul amid the Taliban’s swift assault.

On July 8, Biden addressed worries over the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, dismissing fears that a Taliban takeover would be “inevitable.” The president stated unequivocally that images reminiscent of the US withdrawal from Vietnam at the end of the war in 1975, when photos of helicopters evacuating people from the top of the US embassy in Saigon were extensively circulated in the media, would not be shown to Americans.

“The Taliban is not the army of the south; it is the army of North Vietnam. They aren’t even close to being similar in terms of capabilities. There will be no situation in which people are plucked from the roof of an embassy in the United States from Afghanistan. During a press conference on July 8, Biden insisted, “It is not at all analogous.”

PHOTO 1: As the #Taliban advance on #Kabul from all sides, US diplomats are evacuated from the embassy by helicopter. Afghanistan (#Afghanistan) is a country in Afghanistan (2021)

PHOTO 2: As the PAVN and Viet Cong overrun Saigon, Vietnam, US diplomats are evacuated from the embassy by helicopter (1975) pic.twitter.com/YamWmzjOay

15 August 2021 — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz)

Images of diplomats being evacuated from the roof of the US embassy in Kabul began circulating online and in the media on Sunday. As Taliban insurgents converged on Afghanistan’s capital, Reuters, The Washington Post, and other media sites reported that the US was using the aircraft to quickly evacuate diplomats.

Some on Twitter published a video clip of Biden claiming that Americans would not see these photos. Others echoed his words, posting photos of a helicopter evacuating the Kabul embassy on Sunday and a chopper doing the same in Saigon in 1975.

Aged to perfection

“The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese army,” Biden said in July. In terms of capability, they aren’t even close. “People will not be hauled from the top of a US Embassy in Afghanistan under any circumstances.” pic. twitter.com/Dw7ghFs8Vz

15 August 2021 — IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar)

