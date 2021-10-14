As Inslee’s vaccine deadline approaches, the state of Washington may be forced to fire tens of thousands of employees.

State employees in Washington must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18 or face losing their employment.

According to figures given by the state on Monday, roughly 92 percent of the state’s employee workforce of more than 60,000 had completed the criterion.

According to the report, 91.87 percent of state employees had met the immunization requirement by October 4th.

The figure represents a significant increase from early September, when only 49.14 percent of employees had produced confirmation of immunization.

The office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee directed The Washington Newsday to a statement issued by the governor on Monday in reaction to the latest immunization rates for state employees.

The findings “suggest this effort to promote vaccines has been a big success,” according to the governor.

“As they take unpaid leave, these high vaccination rates will continue to rise, and union-negotiated impacts will allow them more time to ponder their decisions.” “I am grateful to a state workforce that has chosen the best route for themselves, their families, their communities, and the people they serve,” Inslee said.

He continued, “These steps have saved lives, prevented hospitalizations, and preserved the health of vulnerable populations and the unvaccinated, such as small children.”

The governor also noted that the state has “been careful in its contingency planning for eventualities following the October 18 vaccine deadline” and that “major disruptions in state services” will not occur.

Workers in Washington’s health-care industry are also subject to the vaccine obligation.

According to a recent study conducted by KING 5 news, 88 percent of Washington State hospital workers will be completely vaccinated before the October 18 deadline.

In addition to those who are refusing to get the vaccine, those who have only had a single dose of the vaccine and those who have received or are seeking an exemption made up the 12 percent who have not been fully vaccinated.

The Washington State Hospital Association believes that 2-5 percent of hospital personnel (or 3,000-7,500 workers) may leave due to the mandate, according to the TV station.

The vaccine requirement was first announced by Inslee in August.

The vaccine requirement was first announced by Inslee in August.

"Serving our fellow Washingtonians is the mission of public servants and health-care providers." Every town has these workers.