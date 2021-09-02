As Ida Remnants Batter City, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio declares a state of emergency.

As Wednesday night turned into Thursday morning, New York City was under a weather emergency due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which brought heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City had already advised citizens to stay inside amid the storm’s high winds, torrential rains, flooding, and tornado warnings. He declared a state of emergency shortly before midnight.

Nearly a half-hour before midnight, de Blasio tweeted, “I’m announcing a state of emergency in New York City tonight.” “We’re in the midst of a historic weather event tonight, with record-breaking rainfall across the city, devastating floods, and hazardous driving conditions.”

Videos of automobiles submerged in floodwaters have already surfaced, and there have been tales of people stranded in flooding.

New Yorkers were urged to stay off the streets and avoid taking subways, according to the mayor.

In another tweet, de Blasio said, “Please stay off the streets tonight and allow our first responders and emergency services to complete their work.” “Don’t go outside if you’re thinking about it. Avoid taking the subway. Stay away from the highways. Don’t drive across these choppy waters. “Remain inside.”

According to the mayor, around 5,300 people were without power as of 11:30 p.m., but that number might continue to rise if the storm continues to pummel the city at its current rate.

A tornado watch is in effect for the city until 1 a.m. local time. At 9:30 p.m., a tornado warning was lifted. The city is also still under a flash flood warning, which indicates that if the rain continues, flood waters could become extremely dangerous in a short period of time.

Last week, the hurricane formed in the Caribbean Sea and became a Category 1 storm when it went into Cuba. It remained a Cat 1 storm until Saturday night, when it became a Cat 2 storm after crossing into the Gulf of Mexico. It quickly grew into a Cat 4 storm with 130 mph winds early Sunday morning.