As Ida relics wreak havoc on New York, AOC blasts opponents of the Green New Deal.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at opponents of her main climate policy proposal, the Green New Deal, as the aftermath of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the New York City metropolitan area on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

According to NBC News, at least 22 people died in the New York and New Jersey area as a result of Hurricane Ida’s record rain, tornadoes, and extreme flooding. As the city’s public transportation system came to a halt as a result of the storm’s aftermath, videos of flooded subway stations and subterranean flats went viral on social media.

Late Wednesday evening, Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive New York Democrat, tweeted, “Experiencing all this flooding in NYC right now and thinking about all the politicians who told me that pursuing a Green New Deal to adapt our national infrastructure to climate change is “unrealistic” and “too expensive.” The lawmaker questioned, “As if doing too little is the responsible, adult thing to do?”

Ocasio-Cortez followed up with a warning that the world is “running out of time to act on climate.” Both Republicans and Democrats, she added, frequently “engage in deceptive rhetoric and funny math to persuade the public that we are doing more to address climate change than we are.” “We need a Green New Deal now,” said the New York lawmaker.

Ocasio-Cortez stated in another tweet Thursday morning that the “climate catastrophe” is also a “inequality issue.”

“Many of these deaths happened in basement apartments, many of which are illegal and increasing in number as a result of the costly housing crisis, but do not fulfill the safety standards required to keep people safe in catastrophes like flash floods,” she wrote.

As a result, those living in off-the-books basement houses that don’t satisfy the safety requirements essential to save lives are among the people most at risk during flash floods here.

