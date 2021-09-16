As ICUs fill to capacity, Kansas is plagued by higher COVID mortality rates.

Since the end of July, Kansas health officials have been reporting COVID-19 mortality at levels not seen since the winter, when the state experienced its biggest outbreak of virus-related deaths.

According to data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kansas had a seven-day average of 3.3 virus deaths per 100,000 persons as of Wednesday (CDC). While data from The Mayo Clinic showed the state’s fatality rate had dropped from 1.61 percent in mid-July to 1.48 percent by Tuesday, a health official at one Topeka hospital told local news station KSNT earlier this week that the mortality rate from severe COVID-19 infections is now higher than it was in September.

“A year ago, our COVID-19 severe infection mortality averaged around 1.8-2 percent,” said Salah Najm, vice president of acute care services at Stormont Vail Hospital. According to Najm, the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are now experiencing “approximately 2.5-5 percent mortality.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s virus dashboard, the state had a cumulative case rate of 135.14 infections per 1,000 persons as of Wednesday. Adults with COVID-19 began to be admitted to hospitals in July, and by mid-September, they had reached levels not seen since January, with ICU admissions also increasing to levels observed towards the start of the year.

As of Thursday morning, the state’s data showed that about 24% of ICU beds were available. In Kansas, 762 of the 1,008 staffed ICU beds were in use, with 165 of those being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to state data, the overall number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals as of Thursday morning was believed to be around 600.

Though just about a quarter of the state’s ICU beds were still available, ventilators were in higher demand, with roughly 77 percent of them not being used. Only 84 of the state’s 1,200 ventilators were being used to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the state’s viral dashboard.

According to state data, the majority of current viral cases in Kansas reported since May have been Delta variant infections. The Delta variant, according to the CDC, is spreading “far quicker” than other COVID-19 variants and has the potential to cause disease. This is a condensed version of the information.