As Hurricane Ida moves north, tornadoes wreak havoc in Philadelphia.

As Hurricane Ida’s leftovers march north, tornadoes have wreaked havoc in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ida, which has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, wreaked havoc on the Philadelphia region on Wednesday night, causing flash floods and at least 16 tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service (NSW) reported that four “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes blasted across the Philadelphia region, among the 16 warnings. Twisters brought torrential rain and windstorms to the region, demolishing structures, ripping roofs off homes, felling trees, and causing power outages, according to WCAU.

According to The Weather Channel, the storms knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

Residents in the city’s southern section captured video of neighborhood homes being fully demolished and others having their entire sides removed. One WCAU reporter remarked, “They look like dollhouses.”

THERE HAS BEEN MAJOR TORNADO DAMAGE IN THE MULLICA HILL/SOUTH JERSEY AREA, AS WELL AS IN THE PHILADELPHIA AREA Multiple confirmed tornadoes struck this evening, causing extensive damage to many residences. pic.twitter.com/Wzbt4jT6vg via Nor’easter Nick

September 1, 2021 — Bee Gutjahr (@pixiemenace)

One tornado was depicted in a second video as a massive mass of whirling dark clouds. Debris was spotted flying around the twister by local weather radar.

#BREAKING: A massive and destructive tornado has been confirmed on the ground south of Philadelphia.

#Philadelphia l #Pennsylvania

A deadly tornado has been confirmed to be raging over Philadelphia’s southern suburbs. Radar is picking up debris hints. @ThunderThoden’s video pic.twitter.com/ismZ7Dy8wF

September 1, 2021 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts)

Residents in the area were advised to take cover and avoid going outside, according to the NSW. Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) stated on Thursday evening that all public libraries and leisure spaces will be closed by 5 p.m. local time. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the OEM then opened shelters in West Philadelphia and Roxborough “out of an abundance of caution.”

Schools in the Philadelphia suburbs have canceled classes on Thursday due to floods and road closures. Flooding is likely to continue for at least the next two days in the city.

As a result of the #Ida remnants causing massive flooding, Columbus Blvd near the Ben Franklin Bridge is under water and restricted to traffic. The Delaware River is predicted to crest at its highest point.