As hosts push vaccine doubts, Fox News requires employees to upload their vaccination status.

Employees at Fox News have been asked to enter their vaccination statuses into a company database. While the network’s hosts and guests have previously advocated vaccines, they have also raised concerns about their safety.

According to an internal document recently leaked by AdWeek, the media company ordered all in-person and work-from-home workers to input their immunization status to a system dubbed “Workday” by August 17.

Employees at Fox News are not required to be vaccinated. The message stated that they were still needed to give immunization information for contact tracing and space planning considerations, as well as follow standards from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and city health authorities.

Fox News personnel have been told since July that vaccinated people who register their status to the system can earn a “FOX Clearpass.” Employees can operate without a mask or social isolation thanks to the pass. Individuals who have not been immunized must do both. To lessen the risk of a COVID-19 epidemic, unvaccinated personnel must additionally perform a “WorkCare Daily Screen.”

Despite the fact that the station has supported vaccines, its staff vaccination disclosure policy and Clearpass stand in stark contrast to programs that have cast doubt on vaccine safety and railed against “vaccine passports.”

Vaccine passportsâ€”special advantages granted to vaccinated individualsâ€”have been criticized by Fox News hosts as an anti-American danger to personal freedoms in recent months. Mask regulations have also been criticized by the show’s hosts as unnecessary and even “kid abuse.”

Tucker Carlson, the network’s most popular host, has asserted that vaccines are more dangerous than the government admits. Asking someone if they’ve been vaccinated is also a “very nasty personal inquiry,” according to Carlson. He likened it to inquiring about people’s HIV status or favored sexual positions.

According to a survey released on July 16 by the media watchdog group Media Matters, 60 percent of Fox News’ vaccination broadcasts from June 28 to July 11 promoted “anti-vaccine propaganda.”

The study kept track of every time a speaker suggested immunizations were either useless or hazardous. It also recorded every time a speaker indicated that immunization attempts were a coercive type of government overreach or a breach of personal liberties.

