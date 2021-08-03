As hospitals reach capacity, children account for nearly 20% of new COVID cases in Louisiana.

An infectious disease specialist has cautioned that the COVID Delta form is hospitalizing more children than ever before in one Louisiana hospital, despite a spike in cases in the state.

Since Friday, July 30, 11,109 new COVID cases have been reported in Louisiana, according to the state’s Department of Health. According to WWL-TV, which cited the department, more than 2,000 of them were children. This equates to roughly 18% of all new cases.

Of a news conference on Monday, Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans (CHNOLA), remarked, “I am as anxious about our children today as I have ever been.”

“Every infectious disease professional and epidemiologist’s worst nightmare is this virus, the Delta version of COVID.”

According to Dr. Kline, half of the children brought to the hospital were “perfectly healthy” before catching the virus, and CHNOLA has seen 20 kids hospitalized on certain days, greatly above the previous daily highs of seven.

Following a spike in COVID cases, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reintroduced the statewide mask mandate on Monday, which applies to all Louisiana residents over the age of five, regardless of vaccination status.

From Wednesday, August 4 until at least September 1, face masks must be worn indoors throughout the state, including at schools.

“Right now, young people between the ages of 12 and 18 are a significant component of community transmission,” Edwards stated at the news conference.

“So let us get rid of the idea that youngsters can’t have COVID or have catastrophic disease.”

Five children were being treated in CHNOLA’s intensive care unit, according to a news release released on Friday.

“The [Delta variation] is easier to disseminate than previous viral variants we’ve encountered. We’re seeing sicker kids than we were previously because it generates a more serious disease,” Dr. Kline remarked at the time.

Parents of children aged 12 and up are recommended to have their children immunized. However, children under the age of 12 are not eligible.

Medical personnel also revealed at the press conference that hospitals had ran out of space for patients with COVID-19 and other critical illnesses.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at, stated, “We are no longer providing acceptable treatment to these patients.” This is a condensed version of the information.