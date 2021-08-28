As hospitals become overburdened with COVID-19 patients, a Kansas man dies while waiting for an ICU bed.

After waiting for an intensive care unit (ICU) bed to become available in his neighborhood, a Kansas man died of a non-pandemic-related health condition. COVID-19 patients had taken up the majority of the local ICU beds.

Rob Van Pelt’s heart stopped on August 17 at McPherson Hospital in central Kansas during a routine operation.

Van Pelt’s family stated on a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his medical bills, “He flatlined under minimal sedation.” “After numerous attempts to resuscitate him, he was able to be recovered, but a regular 20-minute appointment left him without oxygen for several minutes.”

He was flown to a hospital in Wichita for treatment. According to The Kansas City Star, physicians indicated he was having inexplicable brain seizure activity and needed to be transferred to a facility with a neurological ICU. However, the treatment team had difficulty finding an ICU that could accept him.

They tried to get him into an Oklahoma City hospital at first, but it didn’t work out.

“The waiting list for a bed is unclear because to COVID-19,” the family stated on August 20.

He was moved to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas, later that day. It took three days for him to be admitted to the ICU. He died two days later. The family has stated that they are still baffled as to why he had so many medical issues during a routine treatment.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council, hospitals in the Kansas City area only have 14 percent of their ICU beds accessible as of August 27. (MARC). During the pandemic, MARC, a nonprofit organization of municipal and county governments, assisted in compiling local COVID-19 hospital data.

A regional doctor, Allison Edwards, told the Star that she, too, has had difficulty locating hospital beds for those who require specialist medical attention.

“Beds were in short supply in hospital after hospital. She told the publication, “There was absolutely no room for [such individuals]to be taken.” “It aches my heart that we’ve arrived at this point… When business as usual isn’t possible, how do you begin to make these decisions about where to place your priorities?”

According to Jennifer Sutherlin, patients of all types, COVID and non-COVID, are remaining in hospitals for longer durations of time. This is a condensed version of the information.