As her husband is hospitalized with the virus, a woman says she’ll get a COVID shot so she won’t have to go through it again.

According to the Associated Press, a Missouri lady claimed she will get a COVID-19 shot so she won’t “do this again” while her husband remained hospitalized with the virus after coming seriously unwell.

Daryl Barker, 31, has been in the hospital for three weeks and is recovering after being put on a ventilator and informed he only had a 20% chance of survival upon admission. Billie, Daryl’s wife, was infected with the virus, as were eight of Daryl’s family. Despite the fact that Barker told the Associated Press he was initially “very opposed to having the vaccine,” he and his wife plan to receive their immunizations after he recovers.

“This is the time when he’ll become a lot better or a lot worse,” Dr. Joe Sohal told the Associated Press.

“I never want to have to go through this again,” Billie Barker told the Associated Press, “and if it means receiving a vaccine to avoid anything like this, I’ll do it.”

It’s a scenario that’s repeated itself at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, where the illness claimed the lives of 22 people in the first 23 days of July. Many other Missouri hospitals are battling the same battle, the result of the Delta variant’s rapid spread across a state with one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, particularly in rural areas.

The Associated Press was granted admission to Lake Regional, where no one had been hospitalized with the virus just two months before. Doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospital in the Lake of the Ozarks region are suddenly coping with a flood of COVID-19 patients, some of whom are fighting for their lives.

“We’ve had a major Delta virus outbreak here. A lot of admissions, a lot of individuals who are really sick and dying,” said Lake Regional’s chief medical officer, Dr. Harbaksh Sangha. “It’s incredibly frustrating as a human being, but as a professional, we just take care of whatever comes our way.”

