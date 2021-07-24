As her husband fought a losing battle with COVID, a pregnant mother was vaccinated.

A woman in Texas has expressed her appreciation for being able to get vaccinated while pregnant, despite her mixed emotions about giving birth so soon after her husband died of COVID-19.

Maria Garza’s story comes as medical professionals urge pregnant women to obtain the vaccine because of the risks of contracting COVID-19 before reaching full term, including premature deliveries and emergency C-sections.

Garza contracted COVID last year and experienced only minor symptoms, so when her husband tested positive for the virus on February 5, while she was five months pregnant, she assumed he would heal similarly to her.

Maria Garza gave birth to her infant boy without her husband, Jason, this week after getting vaccinated in her first trimester.

However, he swiftly deteriorated, going from difficulty breathing, especially at night, to being unable to walk. He was then admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. Garza told KXAN, “It was a very, very fast progression of sickness there.”

She got her immunization while seeing her spouse struggle for his life in vain. She told the network, “He should have had a short disease, and he didn’t.”

“As a mother, the first and foremost thing any pregnant woman wants to do is protect her children, and I was able to do that with the COVID vaccine,” she continued.

Her husband’s death in May tempered the excitement of her son’s birth. “It was so bittersweet,” she told KXAN, “feeling his presence there was extraordinary.”

Her kid was delivered by John Thoppil, an OB/GYN at River Place OB/GYN. Thoppil, who is also the president of the Texas Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told KXAN that pregnant women are “certainly at a very high risk of being unwell, sicker than the general population if they catch COVID.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that “pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get very ill with COVID-19 than non-pregnant people” as the Delta form spreads across the country.

It stated that pregnant women can acquire a vaccine that will “protect you from serious COVID-19 illness.”

