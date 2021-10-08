As he travels to Chicago to promote vaccine mandates, the GOP accuses Biden of ignoring the city’s violence.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Chicago to promote vaccine mandates, but the Republican Party accuses him of disregarding the city’s violent crime.

“For decades, Democrats have failed Chicago, and Joe Biden and his ideas are no exception. Instead than focusing on forced vaccine requirements, Biden should use this trip to focus on public safety “Paris Dennard, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden will deliver a public address at a Clayco building site in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, according to the White House, advocating COVID-19 vaccine mandates that businesses are embracing.

In a statement, the Republican National Committee accused Trump of advocating for “forced vaccine mandates on minorities.”

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday on the RNC’s allegations.

Following the president’s July announcement of a vaccine requirement for federal employees, the White House released a report Thursday morning showing that 28 million eligible Americans had been immunized.

“As this analysis shows, vaccination regulations clearly result in millions more individuals becoming vaccinated,” the report said. “Without vaccination regulations, we fear months of mayhem in our hospitals, further negative economic consequences, and concern in our schools.” Despite initially stating that he did not expect vaccine requirements to be imposed on Americans, Biden accepted the notion and encouraged businesses to adopt them in the wake of a spike in cases of the extremely contagious Delta form.

More than 3,500 organizations have already adopted vaccination restrictions, according to the research, “and many more will require immunizations in the weeks ahead.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has killed more than 704,000 people in the United States (CDC). In the United States, more than 186.4 million people have been fully immunized.

In addition to his mandate for federal contractors, health-care workers, and most federal employees, Biden directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) last month to develop a policy requiring private employers with 100 or more employees to require employee vaccinations or weekly tests.

Nearly two-thirds of the working population will be affected by the regulations.

Several schools and universities have likewise implemented mandates or offered incentives.

According to the RNC statement, a recent study found that those under the age of 40 in Chicago were more likely to die from homicide than those over the age of 40.