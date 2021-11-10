As he touts the infrastructure deal, Biden says reversing the inflation ‘trend’ is a “top priority.”

President Joe Biden is turning on the recently passed infrastructure plan to get things back on track after the United States saw its highest inflation rate in three decades.

Biden is in Baltimore to talk about the new deal and the benefits it can bring to both the city and the country. He expects that the infrastructure agreement, which will focus on global supply chain challenges, will help to alleviate the soaring rates.

Biden stated in a statement that “reversing this trend is a high goal” for him and his government in the future. He also stated that his present visit to Baltimore will enable him to explain how the new bill will “make goods more available and less expensive,” hence lowering inflation.

However, this may be an uphill battle. In October, prices increased by 6.2 percent over the previous year, resulting in the highest inflation rate in the United States since 1990. This inflation has also affected Biden’s approval ratings in recent polls.

Making these claims about Baltimore in particular carries a lot of weight. Former President Donald Trump famously derided the city, describing it as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested filth” and “the worst in the country.” Biden, on the other hand, is banking on the city’s huge port system to jumpstart the new infrastructure plan’s benefits. The deal included $17 billion to upgrade ports across the country, including Baltimore’s, according to the Associated Press. The Howard Street Tunnel is scheduled to extend as part of the deal, making it easier to move cargo out of the port.

At 4:10 p.m. EST today, Biden is scheduled to speak at the Port of Baltimore.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The city will host the first stop on what is expected to be a national tour to promote his program on Wednesday.

According to a White House official, the president plans to emphasize how the expenditure would help strengthen global supply networks, resulting in cheaper pricing, fewer shortages, and more union employment.

Biden intends to use Baltimore’s port as a model for reducing shipping bottlenecks, which have slowed the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

