As he steps off the houseboat, Joe Manchin is surrounded by climate protesters: ‘We Want to Live,’ says the song.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia was approached by climate activists outside his houseboat early Thursday morning, demanding action on a planned social spending measure that is presently stalled in Congress.

President Joe Biden detailed the details of the Build Back Better Act last week, and Manchin has expressed reservations about it. On Monday, the senator stated that he will not support the bill unless he had more information on the bill’s impact on the national debt and inflation.

The bill’s outline, issued at the end of October, comprises the “biggest attempt to tackle climate change in American history,” according to Biden’s administration.

Protesters with the Sunrise Movement said Thursday that they want the law to move forward. They also demanded that Manchin be removed from his position as chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee by Biden and other prominent Democrats in Congress.

“All we want to do is live.” “We want to live,” demonstrators screamed as they trailed Manchin through Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. “Senator Manchin, why won’t you fight for my future?” one protester was overheard saying. The demonstrators followed Manchin as he walked toward a parking garage, then blocked his vehicle from leaving, according to video released to The Washington Newsday. “Joe Manchin is burning our future for profit,” read a huge sign carried by several. The Sunrise Movement, which describes itself as a “young movement to fight climate change while also creating millions of excellent jobs,” announced information on the climate mobilization rally earlier this week. Protesters planned to gather at Westminster Presbyterian Church, east of the Washington Channel, at 6 a.m. local time on Thursday.

According to a news statement from the Sunrise Movement, more than 100 people took part in the protest. The demonstration came after a two-week hunger strike, during which participants stated they decided “to eat as fuel for the fury we feel for Joe Manchin and any Democrat who supports with him.” “It is appalling and absolutely unacceptable that Joe Manchin, who has gained millions of dollars from his family’s own fossil fuel corporation is in charge of establishing meaningful climate policy,” Lauren Maunus, the Sunrise Movement’s advocacy director, stated in a press statement. Maunus continued his statement. This is a condensed version of the information.