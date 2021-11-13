As he is indicted, Steve Bannon predicts a constitutional crisis: ‘Suck on This.’

As he was indicted on Friday for refusing to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, Steve Bannon doubled down on conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, expecting a “constitutional crisis.”

After Bannon declined to testify before a House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the House of Representatives sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department in late October.

Bannon was a prominent adviser to former President Donald Trump and was instrumental in spreading false rumors that the 2020 election was “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden.

Bannon continued to spit unfounded charges about the 2016 presidential election on his War Room podcast just before his Friday indictment for contempt of Congress, which was authorized by a grand jury. He claimed that the outcomes would still be reversed.

“And we’re going to decertify the [2020] electors when we get to the bottom of three November [the previous presidential election], OK? You’ll have a constitutional crisis as a result. But, guess what? We’re a huge, rugged country, and we’ll be fine. That’ll be no problem for us. We’ll get through it, I’m sure “According to a Trump ally.

Bannon predicted that pro-Trump Republicans will gain control of the country earlier in the episode.

“We’re taking action, which includes seizing control of school boards and the Republican Party through the precinct committee plan. We’re going to take over all of the elections, “he stated

Bannon continued, “Suck on this.” “In Virginia, election officials and poll observers occupied 95% of the ballots, and that is a major reason why we were able to ensure Youngkin’s election, OK?” On November 2, Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin ousted Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a landslide win.

Bannon, through his counsel, declined to comply with the subpoena issued by the House select committee, citing Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

In order to preserve the claim of executive and other privileges, Mr. Bannon will not be producing documents or testifying until you reach an agreement with President Trump or receive a court ruling as to the extent, scope, and applications of the executive privilege,” Bannon’s attorney, Robert Costello, wrote to the January 6 committee in October.

