As he fights to cut spending bills, Joe Biden’s approval rating remains low.

President Joe Biden’s popularity is in the doldrums, with his approval rating hitting an all-time low on Friday, as he tries to approve two major budget measures on Capitol Hill.

On Monday, Biden earned a 43.5 percent popularity rating and a 50.6 percent disapproval rating, according to a poll-of-polls conducted by statistical website FiveThirtyEight.

According to the website, Biden had a 53 percent approval rating and a 36 percent disapproval rating at the start of his presidency.

The Democratic president’s popularity rating hit a new low of 43.4 percent on Friday, while disapproval hit a new high of 50.7 percent.

However, Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted since the US mishandled its pullout from Afghanistan in August, which resulted in the deaths of 160 Afghans and 13 American military personnel in a terror attack.

Biden now has the task of passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill as well as a multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending bill that includes child and health-care investments as well as climate-change initiatives.

