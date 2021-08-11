As he faces a mountain of legal fees, Rudy Giuliani joins Cameo for $199 each video.

Rudy Giuliani is urging people to contact him using Cameo, a social media platform where users can pay for a customized message from celebrities.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former personal lawyer of ex-President Donald Trump for spreading conspiracy theories about its products during the 2020 presidential election.

His his license in Washington, DC was suspended due to his involvement in election-related litigation. Meanwhile, he was barred from practicing law in New York state in June after making “demonstrably false and deceptive” claims about the election’s legitimacy.

“Good news: I want to interact with YOU on Cameo – now taking all Cameo requests!” Giuliani tweeted on Tuesday, linking to his Cameo website.

According to Giuliani’s profile, he is the former assistant attorney general of the United States and the former mayor of New York City, as well as the host of the “Rudy Giuliani Common Sense podcast.”

Users are urged to expect a response within one day and that they may “book now for $199.”

Users can communicate with their followers on social media networks, but Cameo allows them to pay for a personalized message from a celebrity.

“Hi, I’m Rudy Giuliani, and I’m on Cameo,” he says in a video message to potential users.

“If there is a topic you’d like to explore, a story you’d like to hear or share with me, or a greeting I can send to someone to brighten their day, I’d be pleased to do so.”

“It can be arranged,” he adds, “and we can talk via the magic of Cameo.”

I’d like to connect with YOU on Cameo, and I’m now accepting any Cameo requests! https://t.co/c5I1EUiuts pic.twitter.com/55SgNqv7Sj https://t.co/c5I1EUiuts

August 10, 2021 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani)

After sending a Cameo request to Giuliani last week, Samuel Chatwin, a real estate agent in Auckland, New Zealand, received a speedy response.

Giuliani complimented Auckland in the video message and encouraged people to contact Chatwin if they wanted to purchase or sell property in the country’s largest city.

Chatwin sent the personalized message to his Instagram and Facebook pages.

