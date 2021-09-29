As he charges ‘Desk Rent,’ a teacher’s classroom money system divides opinion.

An elementary school teacher’s unique approach to teaching financial literacy to his kids has gone viral online, dividing opinion in the process.

Mr. Vuong, a fourth and fifth grade teacher, posted a video to TikTok on September 25 that had over 3 million views at the time of publication. The film, on the other hand, has divided viewers, with some believing the lesson is worthwhile and necessary, while others questioning the necessity to “bring capitalism to the classroom.”

Vuong has his own currency, called “brain bucks,” which he rewards youngsters for good behavior and attendance—one buck for each day they attend school, plus extra bucks for “being responsible, contributing to discussion, and so on.”

Every last Friday of the month, he charges the students a rent of 15 brain bucks, which they must pay for their desks. Any money left over can be spent on the “treasure chest” or on a more expensive item from the “treasure trove.”

Orders are placed on the classroom’s own version of Amazon, called Vuongmazon, which includes a three-brain-bucks tax. Kids can also pay off their entire year’s rent in one go for 75 brain bucks, allowing them to live rent-free for the remainder of the year.

“As a teacher, I value making connections between what students learn in the classroom and what they see in the real world. I liked the idea of using money and was aware that many individuals have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way schools teach financial and budgeting skills. As a result, I linked my second-grade teacher’s use of “buckazoids” to my own brain bucks system, simulating the actual world a little better. As more children learned at home this year, I had to alter the approach and make it digital. That’s how I got them to download the ClassDojo app and check their Brain Bucks from home. The Vuongmazon page was also created by me. I enjoyed it so much that I decided to keep it this year… and to help them grasp the difference between physical ‘cash’ and the intangible amount represented on the app.

“It’s just enjoyable for the kids to imagine they’re doing ‘grown-up’ things,” he said.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.