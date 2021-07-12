As Havana accuses the US, the Biden administration vows only to “condemn” the violence in Cuba.

On Monday, the US pledged merely to “condemn” violence in Cuba during anti-government rallies that have gripped the country, only hours after Havana accused Washington of “betting on” the disturbance.

The socialist Caribbean island is experiencing the most anti-government demonstrations in decades. Thousands marched on Havana’s Malecon seafront and other parts of the island on Sunday, yelling “freedom” and “union” as they demanded President Miguel Diaz-Canel resign. A smaller group of pro-government demonstrators chanted “Fidel,” referring to Fidel Castro, Cuba’s previous long-time communist leader.

On Sunday night, special forces jeeps with machines on the back were observed driving across the city, with a substantial police presence even hours after most demonstrators had gone home after the curfew of 9 p.m.

The protests take place against the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 outbreak and the country’s biggest economic crisis since the demise of its old ally, the Soviet Union. Sanctions implemented by the United States during Donald Trump’s presidency have further harmed the Latin American country’s economy. During the COVID-19 crisis, Cubans have taken to the streets in Havana, San Antonio de los Baos, and Palma Soriano to protest food shortages and high prices. Many Cubans in Miami were also out in force to protest the communist regime.

“The United States supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protestors who are expressing their universal rights,” said Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, in a tweet early Monday.

“[The] US State Department and its officials, involved to their necks in encouraging social and political instability in #Cuba, should avoid displaying hypocritical concern for a scenario they have been betting on,” Cuba’s Director General for US Affairs Carlos de Cossio wrote on Twitter. In contrast to the United States, Cuba is and will remain a peaceful country.”

Other members of the Biden administration have expressed their support for the anti-government demonstrations. “In #Cuba, peaceful protests are increasing as Cubans utilize their right to peaceful assembly to express their worry about mounting COVID cases/deaths and medical shortages. We applaud the Cuban people’s countless initiatives to raise funds for their neighbors in need,” he tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.