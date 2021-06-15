As Harris meets with immigrants, Biden’s outside group doubles down on Dreamers.

Building Back Together, a White House-approved outside group, redoubled its efforts on Tuesday to legalize Dreamers. The effort is linked to Vice President Harris’ meeting with DACA recipients and care workers on the ninth anniversary of the Obama-era program’s inception.

The organization shared its new ad and a polling memo with This website to bolster its case for legalizing young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.

According to the memo, despite Trump’s efforts to repeal DACA and target Dreamers, polling has consistently shown strong support for Dreamers over the past four years.

It also cites a March poll by well-known Republican pollster Neil Newhouse, who led polling for Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain, which found that over 75% of voters nationwide, including a majority of Republican voters, support a path to citizenship for Dreamers.

“It’s rare that we see such strong bipartisan consensus as we do for our Dreamers,” said Matt Barreto, senior advisor and pollster for Building Back Together. “Support for these young people has topped 80% for years, and even three-quarters of Republicans support the DACA program. On the ninth anniversary of this life-changing program, we must act to ensure that Dreamers are protected indefinitely by passing the American Dream and Promise Act. ”

Mayra Macias, the group’s chief strategy officer, traced the long fight for immigration reform through her own advocacy, which began 15 years ago in Chicago with Senator Dick Durbin, who will join Vice President Harris and Senator Bob Menendez in their meeting with the six women who work as care professionals on Tuesday.

She stated that the White House is currently “aggressively advocating” for the same mission. “Immigration is not a siloed issue; it is critical to the broader Build Back Better Agenda, and the White House is focusing on intersectionality,” she said. “On the DACA anniversary, Secretary Walsh met with Voces de la Frontera in Milwaukee, Secretary Buttigieg met with essential workers at DCA airport, and Vice President Harris is meeting with Dreamers. But, as the group hopes to build pressure to seize the moment on immigration planks,

