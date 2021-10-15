As food shortages hit the United States, a photo shows a Dunkin’ Donuts store that is out of donuts.

According to posts and a photo on social media, there appears to be a scarcity of Dunkin’ Donuts in portions of Baltimore owing to “supply chain challenges,” as food shortages begin to be felt around the country.

The Washington Newsday has reached out to Dunkin’ Donuts for information on whether the supply chain constraint is affecting the local area or the entire country.

A photo captioned “#BuildBackBetter” on Thursday shows an empty shelf in a Baltimore store with a notice from Dunkin’ Donuts saying, “We apologies, but we do not have donuts today due to supply chain concerns.”

“Try our delectable bagels and muffins.”

October 14, 2021 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler)

The Washington Newsday asked Amanda Burnham, who posted a photo of the bare shelf and the placard, which store was affected:

“This was the Belvedere Square address (544 E. Belvedere Square) in Baltimore, MD,” she explained. “I took the shot at 10 a.m. on Wednesday; I was walking in for a coffee when I noticed the sign and thought it was quite funny, so I grabbed a photo.” When asked if she was looking for doughnuts, Burnham responded no. “I’m sure I’d have been irritated if I’d been looking for donuts!” she exclaimed.

The announcement comes amid reports of empty store shelves across the United States. Food shortages are becoming more visible in social media photos and videos.

Warnings have already been issued by several food companies. Butterball, for example, one of the country’s top turkey growers, has warned of a turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving in late November.

The COVID pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, and the impacts are being felt in countries all over the world, from the United States to parts of Europe and Asia. As the economy rebounds from the lows of 2020, demand for commodities has increased, but the supply chain has been unable to keep up due to a shortage of warehouse personnel, containers, and truck drivers.

The White House outlined measures aimed at easing the issue, which threatens to interrupt the holiday season in the United States, on Wednesday.

