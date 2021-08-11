As Florida schools impose mask mandates, DeSantis vows to “Vindicate” parental rights.

As additional Florida school districts consider enforcing mask regulations for the 2019 academic year, Governor Ron DeSantis promised to “vindicate” parental rights.

DeSantis said during a press conference in Surfside on Tuesday that he believes parents should be able to choose whether or not to force their children to wear face coverings during in-person training.

“I don’t believe the government should overturn that,” the Republican added. “For me, it’s about the parents and trying to vindicate parents’ capacity to make these decisions.”

At least two school districts, Leon County and Alachua County, will mandate students to wear masks due to recent COVID-19 instances driven by the Delta strain.

“I can’t simply blame the governor of the state if something went wrong for us this week and next week when we started school, and Lord forbid we lost a child to this illness. During a press conference on Monday, Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna declared, “I can’t.”

The school’s rules contradict DeSantis’ executive order making face masks optional in public schools across the state.

The governor’s office issued a statement on Monday threatening to revoke superintendents’ and school board members’ wages if they enforce mask requirements.

DeSantis said Tuesday that his administration will do “whatever we can to preserve the rights of parents” if state funds are withheld from districts with mask mandates.

“You are allowed to make recommendations. You may encourage whatever you want, but I don’t believe you can overturn a parent’s rights or decisions,” DeSantis added.

When schools reopen in the coming weeks, the superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools, one of the state’s largest public school systems, said his district is contemplating mask regulations.

Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho said he will not be frightened by DeSantis’ threat to withhold pay.

Carvalho said in a statement to CBSMiami, “At no point shall I allow a threat to my paycheck to influence my choice, a minor price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact on the health and well-being of our students and committed employees.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is on the rise.

