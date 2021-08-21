As federal legislation stalls, these eight states are sending their own stimulus checks.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that a fourth government stimulus check will not be issued. However, eight states have committed to providing additional direct payments to certain of their populations.

California

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, which includes $8.1 billion in stimulus funds. Taxpayers earning between $30,000 and $75,000 per year will receive a $600 payment as part of the state’s newly adopted economic recovery budget package. For each dependent child, parents and guardians will receive $500, while undocumented migrant families would receive $500.

Officials believe the payouts will be paid out in September, and that around 26 million of the state’s 39.5 million residents—roughly two-thirds of the population—can expect to receive one.

Colorado

Late last year, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order providing $375 checks to residents who received at least one weekly unemployment compensation between March 15, 2020, and October 24, 2020. The state’s general money was used to pay for the relief to nearly 435,000 needy individuals, totaling more than $163 million.

Payments by bank transfer began in December of last year and will continue through 2021.

Maryland

In February, Governor Larry Hogan signed the state’s $1 billion RELIEF Act of 2021, which was a bipartisan effort. It eliminated all state and local taxes on unemployment benefits and gave families a $500 stimulus check and individuals who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit a $300 stimulus check.

According to WUSA-9, the payouts are expected to offer around $178 million to 400,000 qualifying residents. According to reports, the majority of the checks were processed in February and March.

New Mexico is located in the United States.

In June, the Fresh Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced a new batch of stimulus checks for persons who were previously ineligible for $1,400 federal direct payments, such as undocumented migrants.

According to the HSD, more than 4,000 low-income people will get a check worth up to $750 as part of the $5 million state program. The agency has stated that candidates with the lowest income will get the one-time payment first.

Florida

Florida lawmakers have allocated $208 million from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to provide funds for the state’s nearly 200,000 first responders, as well as another $216 million to deliver $1,000 stimulus checks to teachers and educators, as a “thank you” for working through the pandemic.

Ron, the governor. This is a condensed version of the information.