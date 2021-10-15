As fears of a food shortage grow, videos show empty shelves in stores across the United States.

In the midst of rising evidence of food shortages, photos and videos on social media reveal empty stores across the United States.

“My shopping list. We won’t go hungry because there’s lots of food. But I’ve never seen so many empty shelves in my life “Sharyl Attkisson, an investigative journalist, tweeted an image of rows and rows of cleared-out shelves.

A video on TikTok depicts empty shelves at a Dollar Tree bargain store against the soundtrack of ominous music from the hit TV show Squid Game.

"My dollar tree looked like this the other day. The shelves were nearly empty"

Other videos from the local businesses revealed more empty shelves and refrigerators.

The COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted the global supply system, with consequences felt in countries all over the world, from the United States to Europe to Asia. As inflation rises and the economy rebounds from its 2020 lows, demand for goods has risen sharply. The supply chain has been unable to keep up with demand due to a shortfall of warehouse staff, containers, and truck drivers.

The White House unveiled a variety of initiatives on Wednesday aimed at easing the situation that is threatening to interrupt the holiday season in the United States. President Biden announced that the country’s two biggest ports, Los Angeles and Long Beach, would increase 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operations to offload an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore. Traditionally. Ports in the United States are only open during the week and are usually closed at night and on weekends.

