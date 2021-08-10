As Detroit passes a mandate, Michigan schools are split on whether or not to require masks.

During the 2021-2022 school year, a number of Michigan schools are using different approaches to address COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti of the Detroit Public School Community District (DPSCD) issued a mask mandate for students and employees on Monday.

The Delta variety is spreading across Michigan, prompting this decision. A vaccination for children under the age of 12 is currently unavailable.

Vitti informed local news station WWJ that the district would follow the CDC’s guideline for universal masking inside school buildings.

According to Vitti, the obligation applies to all students and employees, regardless of immunization status.

“Knowing that our communities in Detroit were disproportionately hit during the peak of COVID, and that there is an increased anxiety with the Delta variant, and we also know that vaccine rates are lower in the city,” Vitti said.

DPSCD will also mandate saliva COVID-19 testing for students and staff personnel, according to the superintendent. Vitti wants to “ensure that families, children, and staff are safe for the upcoming school year.” Currently, 80% of DPSCD employees have had their vaccinations.

Rather of implementing a mask rule, several school districts are “recommending” that children and staff members wear masks.

Superintendent Steven Matthews of the Novi Public School District told WWJ that he’s “recommending but not requiring” the use of masks this fall. He’s also promoting proper COVID-19 safety practices if someone is sick.

“They should stay home and obtain a test if they are sick or show any symptoms,” Matthews advised.

The “recommendation” approach is also being adopted by the Troy and Southfield school districts. WWJ spoke with both school districts about their plans for the new school year.

“At this time, we have emphasized that masks are advised but not required,” stated Troy School District Superintendent Richard M. Machesky.

“We’ve also conveyed that we have three weeks until school starts, and we’re closely monitoring the data in Michigan, Oakland County, and Troy and will make adjustments as needed,” Machesky continued.

“The CDC guidelines will be followed by SPS. “Masks are strongly advised in the buildings and enforced on the school buses,” said Jennifer Green, superintendent of Southfield Public Schools.

