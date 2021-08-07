As DeSantis deflects criticism, Florida sees record COVID hospitalizations for the sixth day in a row.

According to data released Saturday, Florida saw a record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the sixth day in a straight on Friday. Governor Ron DeSantis is facing criticism for his response to the pandemic, which includes a recent restriction on mask mandates in schools, which goes against CDC recommendations.

According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, 13,747 persons were hospitalized across the state due to COVID on Saturday, with 2,750 of them in intensive care. COVID also claimed the lives of 93 people, down from 199 the day before.

According to the Miami Herald, hospitalizations account for around 43 percent of Florida’s ICU hospital beds, based on data from 253 hospitals.

According to data provided Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida had 23,903 new COVID cases as of Friday. On Thursday, the state recorded a total of 22,783 new cases, which was a new high.

For the week of July 30 to August 5, the Florida Department of Health reported 134,506 cases and 175 deaths, with COVID positive climbing to 18.9% from 18.4% the week before.

According to the Herald, this is the third time COVID instances have increased in Florida. The first surge occurred in January 2020, when daily case counts above 10,000, and the second occurred in July 2020, when daily counts surpassed 10,000 as well.

Wearing masks, according to DeSantis, sends the message that vaccines are useless, hampering efforts to persuade people to be vaccinated. The governor already has the authority to overturn municipal regulations, and he recently prohibited school districts from requiring kids to wear masks.

“The federal government has no jurisdiction to tell parents that their children must wear a mask all day, every day in order to attend school in person,” DeSantis stated. “Many Florida pupils have suffered as a result of forced masking regulations, and it is prudent to maintain parents’ ability to decide whether or not their children should wear masks.”

According to a study taken this week of 3,952 adults in Florida, 62 percent believe children should wear masks in school when the new school year begins. Nearly 84 were among them. This is a condensed version of the information.