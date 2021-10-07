As Democrats scramble to avoid default, Joe Manchin says “nothing changes” on the filibuster.

Senator Joe Manchin reaffirmed his support for the filibuster on Wednesday, as Democrats attempted to prevent the first federal default in American history.

Outside his office, Manchin urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Mitch McConnell to “connect” with one another and reach an agreement on the debt ceiling.

Manchin stated, “This is a democracy.” “Democracy only works when everyone works together toward a common objective.” With a deadline approaching on October 18 to raise or suspend the debt ceiling before the country defaults, some Democrats see the GOP’s obstruction as yet another cause to reform the Senate’s filibuster rule.

According to President Joe Biden, such a move is a “serious possibility.”

But Manchin, who has been staunch in his opposition to any changes to the Senate’s 60-vote barrier, is dismissing the concept.

“On the filibuster, I’ve been quite clear,” the West Virginia Democrat stated. “I don’t think I need to say it again. Nothing alters the situation.” “We are not going to default as a country,” Manchin promised. Schumer is poised to hold a third vote on a bill that would extend the borrowing limit until next year on Wednesday. Republicans in the Senate are anticipated to filibuster the bill once again.

