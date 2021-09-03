As Democrats prepare for a battle to expand the Supreme Court, the Court shoots itself in the foot.

The failure of the United States Supreme Court to overturn a draconian new Texas abortion law may have provided “ammunition” to progressives who want to see the court extended, but reform remains improbable, according to experts.

The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to deny an emergency motion for a stay of Senate Bill (SB) 8 has reignited the debate about adding additional justices to the nation’s top court, a concept known as court packing.

Critics of the judgment, notably Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, have said that the Texas abortion ban breaches the precedent established in the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, and have chastised the majority for allowing the statute to take effect.

Following the judgment, calls for Supreme Court reform will undoubtedly become more urgent, despite the fact that several Democrats were previously vocal proponents of expansion.

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), who is a coauthor of a bill that would add four seats to the court, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the progressive “Squad” both repeated their calls for expansion this week.

According to experts who spoke to This website, President Joe Biden would face more pressure, but it was still exceedingly doubtful that he would approve the plan.

The Supreme Court may have boosted proponents of expansion, said to Paul Collins, a legal studies and political science professor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

“In the fight to expand the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court’s five most conservative justices have given progressives significant ammo. The court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade in Texas, at least temporarily, by refusing to stay the law from taking effect,” Collins said.

“And they did it without fully considering the case, leading to calls for court expansion as well as restrictions on the court’s use of its shadow docket to set public policy.”

“It’s impossible to imagine a dumber decision if the court wanted to stay out of the political quagmire. And, as Texas has done, more conservative states are likely to enact similar legislation, adding to the fire,” he warned.

Biden, according to Gregory Caldeira, an Ohio State University law professor who specializes in the Supreme Court, has other interests.

“Of course, the reaction of the court to the. This is a condensed version of the information.