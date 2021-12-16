As demand rises across the United States, COVID testing is beset by long wait times and slow turnaround.

The holiday season is causing surges in COVID-19 testing once again, and despite President Joe Biden’s vow to expand testing access, the system is still struggling to keep up with the demand.

COVID-19 exams are causing hours-long wait periods at testing centers around the country, with results taking two to ten days. While physical tests are plentiful, an increase in the number of individuals seeking them can result in delays and long wait times if there aren’t enough staff to give them and run them in labs.

Rapid tests do not appear to have the same problems as PCR testing, and while people may have to wait in line for hours or even days to get an appointment, results are still available within hours.

People have been queuing around the block in New York City to get COVID-19 tests, and they have often had to wait hours. Appointments for COVID-19 testing are available in some locales, but they’re few and far between, and they often come with their own wait time.

Clinics with on-site laboratories that can perform the test frequently receive their PCR test results faster than those who must send their tests to a lab and then wait for the results. Testing centers rarely promise findings in two to three days, and some have stated that results can take up to ten days, a turnaround time equal to that experienced last year around the holidays.

According to WLNE, testing is up 30% at McCoy Stadium in Rhode Island, the state’s largest testing location, and turnaround times can be up to 72 hours. Part of the difficulty, according to Dr. Wilfredo Giordano-Perez of Tri-County Health in Rhode Island, is that there are fewer couriers as a result of COVID-19.

Because tests are only taken up from sites once a day, there will be delays in receiving findings. They’re also having trouble staffing testing centers because they’re scheduling twice and triple the number of slots they used to have.

Some foreign travel necessitates negative COVID-19 tests, which must be completed within 24-72 hours of a traveler’s departure flight. So, over the holidays, when there are a lot of people. This is a condensed version of the information.