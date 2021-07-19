As Delta Variant Surges, Americans are advised not to travel to the United Kingdom.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upped the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 warning level to its highest level on Monday, urging Americans to avoid visiting the nation.

“Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated visitors may be at risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 variants,” according to a statement released by the CDC on Monday.

In the case that an American is required to go to the United Kingdom, the CDC advises all individuals to ensure that they are properly vaccinated.

The CDC statement comes at a time when the extremely dangerous Delta version of the coronavirus is causing a fast rise in cases in the United Kingdom. The Delta strain of COVID-19 was found in India in December and is estimated to be at least twice as contagious as previous COVID-19 variants. For the first time since January, the number of cases in the United Kingdom surpassed 50,000 each day last week.

The country withdrew the remaining lockdown orders and mask regulations on Monday, provoking outrage from 1,200 foreign experts, who called the move “dangerous and premature.”

In the United Kingdom, 68.5 percent of adults, or more than half of the population, have gotten two doses of the vaccine. Despite the loosening of restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the public to “act with caution” and “recognize that this pandemic is far from ended.”

