As Delta Surges, Pastor Joshua Feuerstein says, “You Don’t Need the Vaccine, You Got Jesus.”

Far-right evangelical Pastor Joshua Feuerstein informed “cowering” fellow church leaders and Christians across America that they didn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine because their faith in Jesus Christ already protects them.

Feuerstein, who was in Washington, D.C. during the January 6 Capitol riot, informed his congregation that no matter what so-called godless government officials say, they don’t need to wear masks or get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Let me speak to every pastor who is watching this podcast, to every Christian who has cowered in your home,” Feuerstein said in a brief message to This website on Monday afternoon, highlighting a bit in which he said Muhammad, the sixth-century A.D. founder of Islam, “was a pedophile not a prophet.” “Perhaps you’ve been fed dread after fear after terror. But the Bible says that God has given us a spirit of love and a sound mind, not a spirit of fear.” “You have a sound mind, you don’t have to put on the mask, you have Jesus.” You don’t need the vaccine because you have Jesus,” Feuerstein added, later telling This website that the audience was energised and gave him “many standing ovations” during the weekend.

Feuerstein isn’t the only preacher to say something like this. Greg Locke, a second pastor in Tennessee, criticized “Godless Democrats” for attempting to close churches due to coronavirus worries last month. Locke continued, “Any member of my church who walks up in a mask will be asked to leave the service.”

Feuerstein had previously used a passage from the New Testament Book of John in which Jesus rolled aside a stone from the cave’s entrance in his own sermon over the weekend. This story was utilized by Feuerstein as a metaphor for Americans exercising their right to choose whether or not to wear masks in public or to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It appears that the opinion among Americans is that an illegitimate man or woman has inherited the White House, and there are others who believe America is in danger. This is a condensed version of the information.