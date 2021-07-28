As Delta Surges, an Arkansas hospital claims that not a single ICU patient has been vaccinated.

Officials with Arkansas’ largest healthcare company reported no COVID-19 patients in the critical care unit (ICU) at Baptist Health Medical Center Little Rock have been vaccinated.

Dr. Eric Bravo, the medical director of Baptist Health’s hospitalist program, told This website on Wednesday that “the vast majority of patients in the hospital are not vaccinated.” “I haven’t personally seen someone in the ICU who has been vaccinated,” she says.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas hit a new high on Tuesday, the most since January 27. According to the state’s department of health, 387 individuals are in intensive care and 205 are on ventilators. Only 3% of Arkansas’ ICU beds are still available.

“COVID was at its pinnacle in January and February of this year, and it became a lot better by April or May. Then, in the last four to six weeks, we’ve noticed a significant spike in COVID in the hospital,” Bravo added.

“We’ve opened up extra ICU beds in the last six weeks or so, and we’re sadly having to make some of these COVID rooms semi-private, which means two patients in one room, to accommodate everyone,” he continued.

Aside from vaccines, Bravo said the largest change he’s noticed in the affected population since the Delta variation became the dominant strain in the US is that patients are now significantly younger than they were during prior coronavirus epidemics.

“Right now, I have a 20-year-old on life support who is a crazy, healthy kid,” he remarked. “I’m not sure how he got it. He was not vaccinated. But in my wildest fantasies, I would never imagine a 20-year-old on a ventilator with COVID.”

He stated, “Last year, the patients were often older and had a lot of co-morbidities, such as heart difficulties, cancer, and lung problems.” “This time, we have a few of young people who are seriously ill, as well as a handful of 40 to 50-year-olds who have no medical issues yet are seriously ill. That was something we didn’t see last year.”

Bravo, who is also the chief of staff at Baptist Health Medical Center Little Rock, said the fact that the majority of the patients he's seen have been healthy people has surprised him the most.