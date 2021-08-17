As Delta explodes in Alabama, there are only two ICU beds available.

With one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, Alabama has only two net intensive care beds available as it confronts a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to AL.com, the Alabama Hospital Association’s president, Dr. Don Williamson, the state has 1,562 staffed ICU beds but 1,560 patients in need of intensive care, leaving Alabama hospitals with a net of two ICU beds.

The term “net” is used by the association because one hospital may end up with a net negative of ICU beds as a result of having to shift patients who require intensive care to another part of the hospital, whilst another hospital may have more available ICU beds.

“It’s a terrible predicament for them to be in because it implies they’re putting people in an environment that wasn’t built for that,” Williamson said.

As of Monday, 2,634 individuals, including 40 children, were being treated for COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals, according to AL.com.

According to a tracker maintained by The New York Times, the state’s hospitals had an average ICU occupancy rate of 93 percent. According to the most recent data, Jackson Hospital in Montgomery has 37 COVID patients and a 108 percent ICU occupancy, while DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa has 79 COVID patients and a 100 percent ICU occupancy.

We’ve reached out to the Alabama Hospital Association for further information.

The extremely contagious Delta variant has caused a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities in Alabama.

According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state reported 17,457 new cases and 35 deaths in the last seven days.

Only 36% of persons in Alabama and Mississippi are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making them the least immunized states in the country.

Kay Ivey, the state’s governor, announced a state of emergency on Friday, saying it was only to “reduce red tape” for health-care personnel who were “handling a new surge of patients in Alabama’s hospitals.”

Ivey, a Republican, insisted that no coronavirus limitations or mask bans would be imposed.

She said in a statement, “I want to make crystal clear: there will be no statewide mandates, closures, or the like.” “This state of affairs. This is a condensed version of the information.